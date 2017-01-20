Ringgit opens flat against US dollar

The ringgit is unchanged against the US dollar in subdued opening of trade. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The ringgit opened flat against the US dollar today due to a lack of fresh leads on the currency's short-term outlook, dealers said.

At 9.02am, the local unit was traded at 4.4470/4510 against the greenback, as was the case yesterday.

A dealer said investors remained on sidelines due to growing concerns ahead of the US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony tonight.

The ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies, except the British pound.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1179/1215 from 3.1172/1211 and slipped against the euro to 4.7418/7465 from 4.7396/7457 yesterday.

The ringgit improved against the yen to 3.8686/8735 from 3.8818/8856 yesterday but depreciated against the British pound to 5.4872/4934 from 5.4734/4787. — Bernama