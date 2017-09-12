Ringgit opens easier against US dollar

The local note was traded higher against a basket of other major currencies. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The ringgit opened easier against the US dollar today as investors’ concern subsided over North Korea launching another missile test, a dealer said.

At 9.02am, the local unit was quoted at 4.2030/2070 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1950/1000.

A dealer said investors shifted interest towards the greenback after North Korea marked the anniversary of its founding without resorting to any further missile or nuclear tests and this helped risk assets and the dollar to recover.

However, the local note was traded higher against a basket of other major currencies.

It advanced against the Singapore dollar to 3.1193/1228 from Monday’s close of 3.1234/1283 and appreciated against the yen to 3.8373/8420 from 3.8667/8717 previously.

The local unit strengthened against the British pound to 5.5320/5389 from Monday’s 5.5340/5423 and increased against the Euro to 5.0217/0274 from 5.0395/0459 yesterday. — Bernama