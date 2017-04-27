Last updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 11:05 am GMT+8

Ringgit opens at 4.3490/3550 against US greenback

Thursday April 27, 2017
10:10 AM GMT+8

People, many looking to buy Malaysian ringgit, queue up outside moneychangers at the central business district in Singapore August 25, 2015. — Reuters picPeople, many looking to buy Malaysian ringgit, queue up outside moneychangers at the central business district in Singapore August 25, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April  27 — The ringgit  opened  lower against the US dollar this morning as the greenback held steady against other currencies after the  announcement of US tax reforms yesterday.

At 9.04am, the local note stood at 4.3490/3550 against the greenback from  4.3460/3490  registered at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said  traders are now looking at  the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank meetings, scheduled today, for fresh market direction.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed  against most major currencies.

The local note improved against the Singapore dollar to 3.1156/1205   from  3.1163/1196 yesterday and was higher against the yen at 3.9039/9111  from 3.9044/9078 ,  yesterday.

The ringgit weakened against the British pound to 5.5850/ 5944  from  5.5746/5802 yesterday and  slipped against the euro to  4.7421/7504  from 4.7371/7413, previously. — Bernama

