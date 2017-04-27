Ringgit opens at 4.3490/3550 against US greenback

People, many looking to buy Malaysian ringgit, queue up outside moneychangers at the central business district in Singapore August 25, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar this morning as the greenback held steady against other currencies after the announcement of US tax reforms yesterday.

At 9.04am, the local note stood at 4.3490/3550 against the greenback from 4.3460/3490 registered at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said traders are now looking at the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank meetings, scheduled today, for fresh market direction.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against most major currencies.

The local note improved against the Singapore dollar to 3.1156/1205 from 3.1163/1196 yesterday and was higher against the yen at 3.9039/9111 from 3.9044/9078 , yesterday.

The ringgit weakened against the British pound to 5.5850/ 5944 from 5.5746/5802 yesterday and slipped against the euro to 4.7421/7504 from 4.7371/7413, previously. — Bernama