Money

Ringgit opens at 4.3300/3330 against US greenback

Tuesday May 2, 2017
10:17 AM GMT+8

Tools

A money changer counts ringgit at a shop in Putrajaya. — Reuters picA money changer counts ringgit at a shop in Putrajaya. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — aThe ringgit opened marginally higher against the US dollar today on better demand for the local note as weak US economic data dampened investor sentiment towards the greenback.

At 9.10am, the local note stood at 4.3300/3330 against the greenback from 4.3390/3430 registered at 6pm on Friday. 

A dealer said the local currency remained supported by weak US factory and inflation data which did not boost expectation of an interest rate hike in June.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against all major currencies.

The local note appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1031/1070 from 3.1088/1121 on Friday and was higher against the yen at 3.8688/8719 from 3.8911/8958.

The ringgit , improved against the euro to  4.7227/7264 from 4.7456/7508 and  strengthened against the British pound to 5.5861/5926 from 5.6129/6198, previously.

The market was closed yesterday on the labour day public holiday. — Bernama

