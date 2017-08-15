Ringgit opens at 4.2930/2960 against US greenback

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The ringgit opened easier against the US dollar this morning on subdued demand for the local note amid the stronger greenback as worries over North Korea faded, dealers said.

At 9.30am, the ringgit stood at 4.2930/2960 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.2920/2950.

However, the ringgit performed better against other major currencies.

It rose vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar to 3.1492/1526 from 3.1517/1551 on yesterday and appreciated against the yen to 3.8967/9005 from yesterday’s 3.9121/9152.

The local unit advanced against the British pound to 5.5646/5698 from 5.5689/5745 yesterday and strengthened versus the euro to 5.0602/0654 from 5.0633/0681, previously. — Bernama