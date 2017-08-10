Ringgit opens at 4.2870/2900 against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The ringgit opened flat against the US dollar, in early trading today, as investors stayed on the sidelines.

At 9.10am, the local unit was quoted unchanged from yesterday’s close of 4.2870/2900 against the US dollar.

A dealer said players were positioning themselves for key market events — US inflation data, producer prices as well as consumer price index data, due to be released within this week.

“The subdued momentum was also in line with most Asian currencies and equity markets which traded mixed, amid no clear direction and heightened tensions between the US and North Korea,” he said, adding that the situation attraceds investors to safe haven assets.

Against other currencies, the ringgit was traded mixed.

The local unit rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1453/1489 from 3.1455/1496 on yesterday and appreciated versus the yen to 3.8923/8961 from 3.9040/9087 yesterday.

It eased against the British pound to 5.5774/5852 from 5.5765/5834 on yesterday and weakened against the euro to 5.0411/0463 from yesterday’s 5.0321/0385. — Bernama