Ringgit opens at 4.2845/2885 against US greenback

File photo of a customer counting a wad of RM50 bills at the service window of a money changer in Kuala Lumpur. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The ringgit opened higher for the third consecutive day lifted by interest in emerging market assets, dealers said.

At 9 50am, the local unit stood at 4.2845/2885 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.2830/2870.

A dealer said the sentiment was expected to continue to drive the ringgit’s movement today.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was mostly lower against other major currencies.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1308/1342 from yesterday’s 3.1295/1335 but appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8272/8311 from 3.8299/8345.

The local unit depreciated against the British pound to 5.5801/5862 from yesterday’s 5.5790/5855 and weakened against the euro to 4.9396/9451 from 4.9349/9412 yesterday. — Bernama