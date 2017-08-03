Ringgit opens at 4.2835/2865 against US greenback

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Thursday August 3, 2017
A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The ringgit opened marginally higher against the US dollar this morning, lifted by continued buying support for the local unit, a dealer said.  

At 9am, the local unit stood at 4.2835/2865 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.2840/2870. 

Players were positioning themselves for key market events tomorrow, the release of US employment data and report.

“Domestically, players may want to check out June’s external trade statistics, also due to be released tomorrow,” he said.

Against other currencies, the ringgit was higher, except versus the euro.

The local unit rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1459/1493 from 3.1507/1541 on yesterday and strengthened marginally against the yen to 3.8663/8701 from 3.8668/8705.

It firmed against the British pound to 5.6611/6663 from 5.6660/6717 yesterday but weakened against the euro to 5.0738/0778 from yesterday’s 5.0710/0754. — Bernama

