Ringgit opens at 4.1910/1940 against US dollar

File photo of a customer counting a wad of RM50 bills at the service window of a money changer in Kuala Lumpur. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar this morning on improved buying interest for the greenback amid higher global oil prices, dealers said.

At 9am, the local unit was quoted at 4.1910/1940 against the US dollar from 4.1900/1930 at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said the US dollar gained as investors awaited for monetary policy news after the conclusion of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting.

Besides, it was also reported that the US dollar received a boost following US Treasury yields which rose to a one-month high.

Another dealer said higher crude oil prices, however, helped to offset losses on the local note.

The benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.42 per cent higher at US$55.37 per barrel.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded lower.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.1095/1127 from 3.1053/1087 yesterday and vis-a-vis the yen, it eased to 3.7564/7601 from 3.7535/7565.

The local note slipped versus the British pound to 5.6625/6669 from 5.6540/6597 and fell against the euro to 5.0254/0303 from 5.0217/0257 yesterday. — Bernama