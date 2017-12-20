Ringgit opens at 4.0800/0850

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters picKUALAU LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The ringgit opened lower today after closing flat in the last two days on external factors, mainly from the US, which curbed demand for the local note.

At 9am, the local unit stood at 4.0800/0850 from 4.0790/0830 at yesterday’s closing.

However, at 9.09 am, it rebounded to 4.0770/0800 against the dollar.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes, said the ringgit was driven overnight by the broader dollar momentum on the back of fast short-term money.

“Given that the dollar is trading with some positive energy from both tax reform and higher US yields, investors will be reluctant to buy the local note until all the dust settles.

“But the ringgit remains very comfortable at current range and the stability alone is real positive in my view,” he said in a statement.

The ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of other currencies.

The local note eased further against the Singapore dollar to 3.0290/0331 from Tuesday’s 3.0282/0323, but rebounded against the yen at 3.6122/6176 from 3.6219/6258 yesterday.

The ringgit depreciated against the euro to 4.8315/8391 from 4.8149/8212 and traded easier against the British pound at 5.4648/4719 from 5.4532/4602 yesterday. — Bernama