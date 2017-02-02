Ringgit lower against US dollar in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― The ringgit was lower against the US dollar in the early session today on lack of buying momentum, said a dealer.

At 9.12am, the ringgit was traded at 4.4320/4370 against the US dollar, compared with 4.4280/4310 recorded on Tuesday.

The market resumed trading today after being closed yesterday for Federal Territory holiday.

The ringgit also traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It declined against the British pound to 5.6153/6261 from Tuesday’s 5.4965/5020 and fell against the euro to 4.7764/7840 from 4.7415/7460.

The local unit eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1381/1439 from 3.1212/1244 and went down against the yen to 3.9204/9259 from 3.8897/8930. ― Bernama