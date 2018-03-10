Ringgit likely to remain steady against greenback next week

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the local note finished lower at 3.9100/9140 from 3.9020/9050 against the greenback in the previous week. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The ringgit is expected to remain steady against the US dollar next week, supported by crude oil prices, which stayed at above US$64 (RM250.40) per barrel.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Vice-President/Head of Retail Research, Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said the local note would likely be traded at the 3.90— level as the recovery in commodities was a good sign for the local note.

“With tensions subsiding between the US and North Korea over nuclear-related issues, I foresee risk appetite to resume next week,” he added.

The ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 2.9653/9694 from 2.9532/9565, went down against the euro to 4.8093/8158 from 4.7901/7946 and depreciated further against the British pound at 5.3997/3060 from last Friday’s 5.3742/3795.

The local unit, however, strengthened against the yen to 3.6610/6662 from 3.6888/6934. — Bernama