Last updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:32 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit likely to improve 4.40 against US dollar next week

Saturday January 14, 2017
12:06 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: It’s over at last! Depp and Heard divorce finalisedThe Edit: It’s over at last! Depp and Heard divorce finalised

Hundreds stranded after US ends lenient immigration policyHundreds stranded after US ends lenient immigration policy

The Edit: Robots will take over jobsThe Edit: Robots will take over jobs

The Edit: Singapore Motorshow ‘17The Edit: Singapore Motorshow ‘17

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

This photo taken 14 January, 2006 shows a money changer displaying a handful of 100 ringgit bills at his office in downtown Kuala Lumpur. — AFP picThis photo taken 14 January, 2006 shows a money changer displaying a handful of 100 ringgit bills at his office in downtown Kuala Lumpur. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The ringgit is likely to improve to 4.40 level against the US dollar next week as sentiment towards the local note has started to improved, a dealer said.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Vice-President/Head of Retail Research, Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan, said Malaysia’s strong economic fundamentals and the higher crude oil and commodity prices would continue to support the ringgit.

“Better trade data from China in terms of higher imports can potentially translate into better exports for Malaysia, thus boosting the ringgit recovery,” said Nazri Khan to Bernama.

Meanwhile, Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Governor, Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim, said on Friday, the measures taken by the central bank and the Financial Market Committee last December to stabilise the ringgit were expected to show their full impact by mid-2017.

“Among the measures taken were to allow exporters to retain only up to 25 per cent of export proceeds in foreign currency and the rest in ringgit.

“Other measures include allowing residents, including resident fund managers, to freely and actively hedge their US dollar and Chinese renminbi with an exposure of up to a limit of RM6 million per client per bank,” said Muhammad.

He also said BNM would introduce new measures to further strengthen the local note, if necessary.

For the week just-ended, the ringgit was traded higher at 4.4600/4640 against the greenback compared with last Friday’s 4.4710/4740.

It rose against the British pound to 5.4439/4497 from 5.5373/5428 previously.

The local note, however, ended mostly lower against other major currencies.

The ringgit fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1243/1282 from 3.1176/1213 last Friday and against the yen it eased to 3.8898/8949 from 3.8550/8586 last week.

Against the euro, the local note depreciated to 4.7468/7524 from 4.7388/7438 last Friday. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline