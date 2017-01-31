Ringgit higher against US dollar in early trade

The ringgit is trading higher amid weak US dollar sentiment. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The ringgit was higher against the US dollar in the early session today following weaker buying sentiment for the greenback, said a dealer.

At 9.25am, the ringgit was traded at 4.4250/4300 against the US dollar, higher than the 4.4300/4330 recorded last Friday.

The dealer said the US dollar was affected by recent moves on immigration by President Donald Trump.

The market was closed yesterday for the Chinese New Year holiday.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It improved against the British pound to 5.5343/5410 from 5.5588/5643 and was higher against the euro at 4.7321/7397 from 4.7370/7411.

The local unit depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1142/1182 from 3.1046/1078 and fell against the yen to 3.8884/8935 from 3.8522/8565. — Bernama