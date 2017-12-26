Ringgit gives up gains against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The ringgit gave up earlier gains to close slightly lower against the US dollar today, as mild profit taking emerged amid a weaker greenback on gloomy growth prospects, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.0830/0860 against the greenback from 4.0770/0800 on last Friday.

Asian currencies were mixed in thin trading as the South Korean won rose 0.29 per cent and the Taiwan dollar gained 0.06 per cent, while China’s renminbi eased 0.19 per cent, the Indonesian rupiah trimmed 0.13 per cent and Thai baht slipped 0.1 per cent.

“ US economic data released on Friday came in below estimates. This has led dollar traders to sell their greenback,” a dealer told Bernama.

He said prospects of a hike in the overnight policy rate by Bank Negara Malaysia next year also helped softened the impact of safe-currencies accumulation.

The local market was closed yesterday for the Christmas holiday.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies, expect for the British pound, as the local unit rose to 5.4561/4605 from the 5.4587/4639 recorded on Friday.

The ringgit fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0366/0402 from 3.0317/0346, depreciated against the yen to 3.6031/6067 from 3.5965/5998 and weakened against the euro to 4.8420/8472 from 4.8304/8344. — Bernama