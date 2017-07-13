Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Money

Ringgit extends gains to end higher against US dollar

Thursday July 13, 2017
06:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Liu Xiaobo, Chinese dissident who won Nobel, dies at 61Liu Xiaobo, Chinese dissident who won Nobel, dies at 61

The Edit: Here’s how to make banana bread ice cream cakeThe Edit: Here’s how to make banana bread ice cream cake

The Edit: Spanish judge gives date for exhumation of DaliThe Edit: Spanish judge gives date for exhumation of Dali

Killer of Nemtsov, Putin critic gets 20-year jail termKiller of Nemtsov, Putin critic gets 20-year jail term

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.2905/2945 against the greenback compared with yesterday's close of 4.2920/2950. — AFP picAt 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.2905/2945 against the greenback compared with yesterday's close of 4.2920/2950. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 ― The ringgit extended yesterday's gains to close higher against the US dollar today, as investors shifted interest towards the emerging currencies, including the local note, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2905/2945 against the greenback compared with yesterday's close of 4.2920/2950.

A dealer said that the US dollar slipped against other major currencies today as US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s congressional testimony did not sound as hawkish as many had anticipated.

“Yellen's comments sparked a significant decline in US Treasury yields. The Fed still appears to be in a position to continue hiking rates,” he said.

The ringgit dropped against the Singapore dollar to 3.1149/1190 from 3.1061/1092 on Wednesday, eased against the yen to 3.7969/8015 from 3.7835/7865 and weakened against the pound to 5.5442/5511 from 5.5165/5208.

However, the local note strengthened against the euro to 4.8890/8949 from 4.9178/9216 yesterday. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline