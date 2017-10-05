Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit ends slightly lower against US dollar

Thursday October 5, 2017
07:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Kazuo Ishiguro is 2017’s Nobel Literature Prize winnerKazuo Ishiguro is 2017’s Nobel Literature Prize winner

The Edit: Here’s the new release date for ‘Fast and Furious 9’The Edit: Here’s the new release date for ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Syed Saddiq can be country’s youngest minister, says Kit SiangSyed Saddiq can be country’s youngest minister, says Kit Siang

The Edit: Saudi men react to women drivingThe Edit: Saudi men react to women driving

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The ringgit erased yesterday’s gains to close lower against the US dollar in line with other emerging currencies.

At 6 pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.2270/2300 against the greenback from yesterday’s 4.2260/2300.

The local note fell slightly against the dollar as technical traders would continue to closely observe how the dollar index behaves after the National Employment Report was released in the United States this afternoon.

“A disappointing figure may encourage short-term bears to target 93.00.

“In an alternative scenario, a daily close above 93.70 should open a path back towards 94.00,” FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga said.

The September reading saw 135,000 new jobs last month, which was the smallest increase since October 2016.

The local note however, was traded mixed against other major currencies today.

It strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.1026/1060 from yesterday’s 3.1064/1098 and inched up against the yen to 3.7533/7563 from 3.7558/7591 yesterday.

The ringgit depreciated against the euro to 4.9722/9762 from 4.9689/9729  chalked up on Wednesday but weakened against the British pound to 5.5767/5823 from 5.6071/6119 yesterday. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline