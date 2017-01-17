Ringgit ends slightly higher against US dollar

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4600/4650 against the greenback from yesterday’s 4.4640/4680. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The ringgit rebounded to close slightly higher against the US dollar today on mild buying activities, dealers said.

Earlier, the local note opened lower at 4.4650/4680 from 4.4640/4680 yesterday.

The dealer said the ringgit’s performance was in line with several regional currencies such as the Singapore dollar and South Korean won, which rose 0.6 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively, leading the gains among emerging Asian currencies.

“The ringgit and other currencies were on uptrend as the markets awaited British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech later today where she will lay out a detailed divorce plan for Britain to exit the European Union.

“Investors are also looking for comments by US Federal Reserve officials on further interest rate hikes and President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President on Friday, for near-term direction for the greenback and Asian currencies,” he said.

The ringgit, meanwhile, traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1428/1470 from 3.1208/1245 and fell against the British pound to 5.4265/4344 from 5.3845/3911.

The ringgit slipped versus the euro to 4.7624/7682 from 4.7269/7321 and declined against the yen to 3.9452/9506 from 3.9069/9107 yesterday. —Bernama