Ringgit ends slightly higher against greenback

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The ringgit closed slightly higher against the US dollar today on mild support for the local currency as the greenback was subdued following the smaller-than-expected rise in US wages, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit closed at 4.4250/4290 versus the US dollar from Friday’s close of 4.4260/4300.

The dealer said the dollar index had declined about 0.2 per cent against other emerging currencies, giving some Asian currencies including the ringgit a positive momentum.

“Data on the US wages may reinforce expectations that the US Federal Reserve will refrain from raising the interest rates next month,” the dealer said.

The ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1385/1418 from 3.1292/1330 and declined versus yen to 3.9312/9351 from 3.9123/9165 last Friday.

The local unit appreciated against the British pound to 5.5197/5261 from 5.5250/5304 but decreased against the euro at 4.7551/7598 from 4.7535/7600 previously. — Bernama