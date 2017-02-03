Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 6:58 pm GMT+8

Ringgit ends marginally lower against greenback

Friday February 3, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 —  The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today as the greenback recovered from its weakest level against other major currencies since November last year, dealers said.

At 6 pm, the local unit closed at 4.4260/4300 against the US dollar from yesterday’s close of 4.4220/4260.

A dealer said the dollar was steady against major rivals on Friday, as investors eyed the release of a key US employment report due later in the day for further market direction.

He said however the slide in the greenback also took a breather as investors were still digesting the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy statement.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.9123/9165 from 3.9314/9367 on Thursday and improved against the Singapore dollar to 3.1292/1330 from 3.1375/1424 yesterday.

The local unit gained against the British pound to 5.5250/5304 from 5.6142/6197 and increased against the euro at 4.7535/7600 from 4.7815/7872 previously. — Bernama

