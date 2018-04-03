Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Overcast

Money

Ringgit ends lower vs US dollar

Tuesday April 3, 2018
06:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

City better prepared to foil Liverpool trio, says GundoganCity better prepared to foil Liverpool trio, says Gundogan

The Edit: Calvin Harris announces new song with Dua LipaThe Edit: Calvin Harris announces new song with Dua Lipa

Singapore PM’s siblings attack panel’s findings over Oxley Road homeSingapore PM’s siblings attack panel’s findings over Oxley Road home

Tesco Malaysia launches ‘unforgettable’ bags in bid to cut plastic wasteTesco Malaysia launches ‘unforgettable’ bags in bid to cut plastic waste

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest. — AFP picThe ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.8640/8680 against yesterday’s close of 3.8600/8640.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes, said the local markets had one thing on their mind all day — escalating trade war between US and China.

“I expect the ringgit to be trade-sensitive to the sentiment which will have a significant impact on local sentiment over the short term,” he said.

The local unit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the yen to 3.6381/6422 from 3.6312/6357 yesterday, decreased against the Singapore dollar to 2.9498/9538 from 2.9461/9505 yesterday and depreciated against the pound to 5.4355/4427 from 5.4291/4351 previously.

Vis-a-vis the euro, the ringgit was higher at 4.7550/7615 from yesterday’s 4.7598/7651 yesterday. — Bernama

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram