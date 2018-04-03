Ringgit ends lower vs US dollar

The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.8640/8680 against yesterday’s close of 3.8600/8640.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes, said the local markets had one thing on their mind all day — escalating trade war between US and China.

“I expect the ringgit to be trade-sensitive to the sentiment which will have a significant impact on local sentiment over the short term,” he said.

The local unit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the yen to 3.6381/6422 from 3.6312/6357 yesterday, decreased against the Singapore dollar to 2.9498/9538 from 2.9461/9505 yesterday and depreciated against the pound to 5.4355/4427 from 5.4291/4351 previously.

Vis-a-vis the euro, the ringgit was higher at 4.7550/7615 from yesterday’s 4.7598/7651 yesterday. — Bernama