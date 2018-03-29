Ringgit ends lower on profit-taking

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The ringgit retreated against the US dollar today to finish slightly lower on profit-taking after it closed at the highest level last seen on Aug 4, 2015 yesterday.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.8660/8700 against Wednesday’s close of 3.8620/8660.

A dealer said the softer ringgit was also weighed down by the receding US-China trade war fears, as the negotiations between the world’s two economic giants had helped boost investors’ risk appetite and this prompted them to buy the greenback.

“Apart from that, the subdued crude oil prices, where the benchmark Brent crude oil price fell to US$68.64 per barrel as at 6.22pm today, also pressured the ringgit’s performance,” he said.

However, the local note was traded firmer against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.6253/6294 from 3.6541/6589 on Wednesday and appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9473/9506 from 2.9506/9541 yesterday.

The local unit advanced against the euro to 4.7598/7663 from 4.7850/7915 on Wednesday and vis-a-vis the pound, it was higher at 5.4375/4443 from yesterday’s 5.4655/4731. — Bernama