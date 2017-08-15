6pm, it was quoted at 4.2940/2980 against | Money | Malay Mail Online" /> 6pm, it was quoted at 4.2940/2980 against the greenback from yesterday's 4.2920/2950. The" />

Ringgit ends lower on oil price drop

Tuesday August 15, 2017
06:41 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The ringgit closed slightly lower against the US dollar today in line with the decline in crude oil prices, a dealer said. 

At 6pm, it was quoted at 4.2940/2980 against the greenback from yesterday's 4.2920/2950.

The international benchmark Brent crude oil fell 0.37 per cent to US$50.54 per barrel while the West Texas Intermediate shed 0.38 per cent to US$47.41 per barrel.

The drop in oil prices came after the US dollar strengthened and concerns were raised over lower demand in China, which is the second-biggest oil user in the world, and worries on growing supply glut. 

The dealer said Chinese oil refineries operated at their lowest daily rates in nearly a year in July.

Meanwhile, the ringgit ended higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1435/1476 from 3.1517/1551 on Monday and appreciated versus the yen to 3.8898/8938 from 3.9121/9152.

The local unit also increased versus the euro to 5.0450/0506 from 5.0633/0681 and strengthened against the British pound to 5.5388/5444 from 5.5689/5745 yesterday. — Bernama

