Ringgit ends lower on bullish market outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The ringgit extended its yesterday's losses to close lower against the US dollar today in tandem with most regional currencies as investors shifted to safe haven assets on bullish market outlook, said an analyst.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.2200/2230 against the US dollar from 4.2050/2080 on Tuesday.

FXTM Chief Market Strategist, Lukman Otunuga, said greenback flexed its muscles against a basket of major currencies during the trading session today, as investors positioned themselves ahead of Federal Reserve System’s Chair, Janet Yellen’s hotly-anticipated speech in Cleveland later today.

The US dollar bulls seemed to be making a return, following hawkish comments from the President of Federal Reserve Bank of New York, William Dudley, on Monday.

Dudley had said the central bank was still on track to gradually raise interest rates, since the issues that suppress inflation are “fading”.

“This was music to the ears of market players anticipating higher US rates. With last week’s hawkish Federal Open Market Committee’s statement and these recent comments from Dudley boosting hopes of the central bank taking action this year, the Dollar may remain supported in the short term,” he said in a statement today.

The ringgit, however, was traded higher against other major currencies.

The local unit strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.1059/1093 from Tuesday's 3.1074/1101, appreciated against the British pound to 5.6518/6576 from 5.6633/6694 yesterday and rose against the euro to 4.9577/9616 from 4.9678/9722 on Tuesday.

The ringgit also went up against the yen to 3.7395/7431 from 3.7649/7686 yesterday. — Bernama