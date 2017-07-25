Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ringgit ends lower as dollar bounces back

Tuesday July 25, 2017
Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The ringgit reversed yesterday’s gains to close easier against the US dollar today, dampened by renewed interest for the greenback, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2800/2840 against the greenback compared with Monday’s close of 4.2760/2800.

The US dollar regained its momentum following the release of upbeat economic data in the country.

“Investors stayed on the sidelines, awaiting the outcome from the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee meeting which will end on Wednesday. This would determine the direction of the country’s economy,” a dealer said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was mixed against other major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.8399/8446 from 3.8620/8663 on Monday and strengthened versus the British pound to 5.5696/5761 from 5.5750/5815 yesterday.

The local unit, however, fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1431/1472 from Monday’s 3.1413/1459 and depreciated against the euro to 4.9879/9934 from 4.9841/9896 previously. — Bernama

