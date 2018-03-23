Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

Friday March 23, 2018
06:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

DJ Leng Yein alleges abuse, posts bloody photos on FacebookDJ Leng Yein alleges abuse, posts bloody photos on Facebook

The Edit: Pampered pooches enjoy the high lifeThe Edit: Pampered pooches enjoy the high life

The Edit: Why Royal Caribbean is designing a US$200m islandThe Edit: Why Royal Caribbean is designing a US$200m island

The Edit: Are Earth’s wild megafauna doomed?The Edit: Are Earth’s wild megafauna doomed?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today, tracking the performance of most Asian currencies on heightened worries over a US trade war with China, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.9150/9200 against the US dollar compared with yesterday’s 3.9120/9150.

Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said trade wars dominated the landscape of the market today and risk assets were traded weaker across the board as regional equity markets collapsed under the weight of the US protectionism.

“The ringgit was caught in the middle between diverging themes. On the one hand, local equities markets traded poorly, but a broadly weaker US dollar kept the local unit in check after the initial regional risk induced sell-off,” he said.

The ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies, except the British pound.

It slipped versus the euro to 4.8245/8318 from 4.8243/8299 yesterday and was lower against the yen at 3.7318/7383 from 3.7028/7074.

The local currency fell against the Singapore dollar to 2.9756/9799 from 2.9735/9770 but appreciated against the British pound to 5.5170/5248 from 5.5312/5370 yesterday. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram