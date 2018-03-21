Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today tracking the performances of most Asian currencies, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.9240/9270 against the US dollar compared with Tuesday’s 3.9150/9200.

A dealer said the Asian currencies retreated from yesterday’s higher close as the greenback firmed ahead of the outcome of a US Federal Open Market Committee meeting later in the day.

“A hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve (Fed) would mean greater upside potential for the US dollar and in turn would drive capital flows away from emerging currencies,” he said.

FXTM’s Global Head of Currency Strategy & Market Research, Jameel Ahmad, said Malaysia’s annualised headline inflation reading of 1.4 per cent for February 2018, announced today, was significantly below expectations.

He said this showed that the economy was no longer facing a period of higher inflation and the cost-of- living pressures in Malaysia should gradually ease, which complemented the view that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) would be able to leave interest rate policy unchanged for some time to come.

“However, the inflation reading is unlikely to have a material impact on the ringgit; therefore, investors will continue to look at the Fed’s interest rate decision for guidance on the ringgit movement over the medium and longer term,” he added.

Meanwhile, OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes, told Bernama this low inflation reading could perhaps bring into contrast the BNM future monetary policy trajectory in light of the well-telegraphed future interest rate hikes from the Fed.

“With that in mind, we could see US dollar/ringgit remain on the defensive within the current range of 3.89 to 3.93 in the near term.

“However, over the short to medium term, the US dollar is expected to come under renewed pressure given that if the Fed does adjust its policy to a four rate hikes scenario, the market will probably interpret this as a one-dot plot adjustment and it’s done,” he said

Investor focus would then shift to the more significant market risk, which was the mounting US budget deficit, he added.

The ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies, except the euro.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 2.9752/9788 from Tuesday’s 2.9727/9769 and was lower against the yen at 3.6907/6946 from 3.6816/6866 yesterday.

The local currency depreciated against the British pound at 5.5152/5210 from 5.4912/4998 yesterday but rose versus the euro to 4.8171/8224 from 4.8205/8287 on Tuesday. — Bernama