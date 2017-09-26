Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 ― The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today in tandem with most regional currencies amid renewed US-North Korea tensions, said an analyst.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.2050/2080 against the US dollar from 4.2020/2070 on Monday.

FXTM Chief Market Strategist Hussein Sayed said demand for safe havens had returned, as the war of words between the US and North Korea escalated, triggering a flight to safety among investors.

“In currency markets, the classic safe havens, namely the Japanese yen and Swiss Franc, made sharp gains against their major counterparts, while equities in Asia followed Wall Street lower early Tuesday,” he added.

The ringgit was traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

The local unit strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.1074/1101 from Monday’s 3.1112/1161, appreciated against the British pound to 5.6633/6694 from 5.6832/6908 and rose against the euro to 4.9678/9722 from 4.9941/9013.

However, the ringgit slipped against the Japanese yen to 3.7649/7686 from 3.7491/7549. ― Bernama