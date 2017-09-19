Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The ringgit finished lower against the US dollar today as the greenback received a lift following the Federal Reserve System’s policymakers’ meeting to discuss further monetary tightening measures, a dealer said.

At 6 pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.1900/1930 against the US dollar from 4.1870/1900 on Monday.

A dealer said the US dollar rose to its eight-week high versus the yen.

“With renewed calm over the North Korean issue, there was an ease in demand for perceived ‘safe-haven’ currencies like the yen,” the dealer said.

He said US President Donald Trump, in his speech scheduled for 1430 GMT today, would persuade the United Nations member states to increase pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

If the nations agreed, this geopolitical issue could be resolved, he said.

Meanwhile, the dealer said, the higher crude oil price helped curb the losses on the local note.

The benchmark Brent crude was trading at US$55.67 per barrel, up by 19 US cents.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded mostly higher, except the euro, which it fell to 5.0217/0257 from 5.0035/0087 yesterday.

It inched up against the Singapore dollar to 3.1053/1087 from 3.1098/1132 on Monday and vis-a-vis the yen, it went up to 3.7535/7565 from 3.7619/7656 previously.

The local note improved versus the British pound to 5.6540/6597 from 5.6717/6775. — Bernama