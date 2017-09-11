Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The ringgit slipped against the US dollar today as concerns over North Korea launching another missile test subsided.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.1950/1000 against the greenback from last Friday's close of 4.1920/1970.

FXTM Chief Market Strategist, Hussein Sayed said North Korea’s decision to hold a celebration instead of launching another missile, helped risk assets and the dollar to recover slightly today, with safe havens such as gold, the yen, feeling the most pressure.

“Not only that, the lesser damage by hurricanes Harvey and Irma also weakened safe haven assets,” he added.

The ringgit edged up against the Singapore dollar to 3.1234/1283 from 3.1342/1398 on last Friday and improved versus the yen to 3.8667/8717 from 3.8919/8977.

The local note rose against the euro to 5.0395/0459 from 5.0551/5624 and vis-a-vis the pound, declined to 5.5340/5423 from 5.5129/5203. — Bernama