Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today as investors booked profits ahead of the Chinese New Year long weekend, said a dealer.

The dealer said the lower ringgit movement was also in tandem with most Asian currencies as optimism on the US economy, backed the strength of the US dollar.

The US gross domestic product for fourth quarter will be released later today.

Meanwhile, the ringgit trading will be closed on Monday in lieu of the Lunar New Year holiday.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4300/4330 against the US dollar from yesterday’s close of 4.4270/4310.

The ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.8522/8565 from 3.8776/8828 yesterday and ended higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.1046/1078 from 3.1165/1200 yesterday.

The local unit increased against the euro to 4.7370/7411 from 4.7462/7509 and went up against the British pound to 5.5588/5643 from 5.5917/5981. — Bernama