Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The ringgit retreated from its two-day gains to end lower against the US dollar today as the greenback strengthened on renewed expectation over a possible US interest rate rise soon, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4470/4510 against the greenback from yesterday’s 4.4430/4460.

A dealer said most emerging Asian currencies also retreated after Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen, suggested the central bank was ready to raise overnight interest rates quickly in the coming year.

Meanwhile, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has maintained the Overnight Policy Rate at three per cent today.

Earlier, BNM said, the ringgit, along with other emerging market currencies, has seen a reduction in volatility since the sharp adjustments experienced towards the end of 2016.

The ringgit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies except the British pound.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1172/1211 from 3.1267/1301, rose against the euro to 4.7396/7457 from 4.7513/7563 and improved against the yen to 3.8818/8856 from 3.9228/9265 on Wednesday.

The ringgit depreciated against the British pound to 5.4734/4787 from 5.4724/4784 yesterday. — Bernama