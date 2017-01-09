Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

Monday January 9, 2017
06:45 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the YearThe Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the Year

The Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing filmThe Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing film

Trump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speechTrump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speech

The Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender modelThe Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender model

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today, in line with most other emerging currencies as more investors shifted towards the safe-haven currencies, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4750/4790 against the greenback from 4.4710/4740 last Friday.

A dealer said there was growing concerns among investors after the US job data released on Friday showed strong wage gains, strengthening the case for further US interest rate hikes.

The weakening of oil prices due to increased exports from Iran while US drillers increased activity for a 10th straight week, also dampened the ringgit, he said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

The local note strengthened against the yen to 3.8222/8262 from 3.8550/8586 Friday and rose against the British pound to 5.4349/4415 from 5.5373/5428 previously.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1044/1078 from 3.1176/1213 on Friday and went up against the euro to 4.7095/7146 from 4.7388/7438 last week. — Bernama 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline