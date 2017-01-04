Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:07 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

Wednesday January 4, 2017
07:22 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shopThe Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shop

Charleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorryCharleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorry

The Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleepThe Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleep

The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar as investor interest shifted towards the greenback on the strong US manufacturing sector data, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4960/4990 against the US dollar from 4.4900/4950 on Tuesday.

The dealer said investors were also worried about the US Federal Reserve further rising interest rates later this year.

“Since November, the local note, as well as other Asian currencies, has depreciated, as US bond yields and US dollar improved, in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump's proposed economic and trade policies,” he said.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded mostly lower.     

The local note fell against the yen to 3.8202/8231 from yesterday's 3.7990/7058 and depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1099/1126 from 3.0951/0991.

It weaken against the British pound to 5.5197/5239 from 5.5169/5248 previously and appreciated against the euro to 4.6929/6974 from 4.6700/6761. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline