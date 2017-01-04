Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar as investor interest shifted towards the greenback on the strong US manufacturing sector data, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4960/4990 against the US dollar from 4.4900/4950 on Tuesday.

The dealer said investors were also worried about the US Federal Reserve further rising interest rates later this year.

“Since November, the local note, as well as other Asian currencies, has depreciated, as US bond yields and US dollar improved, in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump's proposed economic and trade policies,” he said.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded mostly lower.

The local note fell against the yen to 3.8202/8231 from yesterday's 3.7990/7058 and depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1099/1126 from 3.0951/0991.

It weaken against the British pound to 5.5197/5239 from 5.5169/5248 previously and appreciated against the euro to 4.6929/6974 from 4.6700/6761. ― Bernama