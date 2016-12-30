Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

Friday December 30, 2016
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― The ringgit ended at its lowest point against the US dollar on the last trading day this year as demand shifted towards the greenback on expectations of higher US interest rates next year.

At 6 pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4845/4875 against the US dollar from 4.4830/4860 yesterday.

A dealer said the ringgit continued its downtrend today, although it was more of a ‘period of adjustment’ to uncertainties revolving around US President-elect Donald Trump’s economic policy when he is sworn in on Jan 20.

“We believe the ringgit will eventually stabilise considering Malaysia’s strong fundamentals, coupled with Bank Negara Malaysia’s measures to reduce volatility in the local currency,” he added.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded mostly lower.

The local note rose against the yen to 3.8375/8411 from 3.8527/8563 recorded yesterday.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1043/1085 from 3.0945/0972 recorded yesterday, fell against the British pound to 5.5213/5259 from 5.4966/5007 previously and weakened against the euro to 4.7482/7523 from 4.6928/6964. ― Bernama

