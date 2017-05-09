Ringgit ends lower against the greenback

At close, the ringgit traded higher against most major currencies. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today on the back of a rebounding greenback and pressure on the local currency from fading market sentiment, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 4.3450/3490 against the greenback from 4.3350/3380 on Monday.

A dealer said positive sentiment spillover from the French presidential election is fading away and the market focus is quickly pivoting to the heightened expectations of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates with an eye too on this week’s key economic data releases.

He added that crude oil prices which remained below US$50 a barrel today, was also not supporting the local market.

It improved against the Singapore dollar at 3.0818/0857 from 3.0856/0886 and rose against the Japanese yen to 3.8205/8250 from 3.8523/8560.

The local unit improved versus the British pound at 5.6172/6228 from 5.6208/6264 and was better against the euro at 4.7378/7435 from 4.7412/7462. — Bernama