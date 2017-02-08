Ringgit ends lower against greenback

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The ringgit was easier against the US dollar at the close today, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit closed at 4.4370/4410 against the US dollar from Tuesday’s close of 4.4340/4380.

A dealer said the gains of the greenback, however, were limited by the protectionist stance of President Donald Trump.

“Our ringgit is expected to rebound soon, as the buying momentum for the greenback is slightly bearish, which is also due to the low US wages data reported recently.

Against a basket of major currencies, the local note was traded mostly lower.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1277/1310 from 3.1239/1276 yesterday and decreased versus the British pound to 5.5454/5513 from 5.4822/4889 on Tuesday.

Vis-a-vis the euro, the ringgit appreciated to 4.7223/7279 from 4.7258/7318 yesterday but declined against the yen to 3.9448/9491 from 3.9312/9351 yesterday. — Bernama