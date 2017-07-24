Ringgit ends higher on weaker dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today as the greenback was weighed down by the soft US Treasury yields, political uncertainties and weak data, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2760/2800 against the greenback compared with Friday’s close of 4.2820/2850.

A dealer said the greenback remained weak as the markets expected the FederalReserve to keep policy rates on hold as soft data keep coming out of the US.

“Uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump’s stimulus and tax reform agenda had also dampened investor sentiment,” he said.

The ringgit, however, was mostly lower against other major currencies except the euro.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1413/1459 from last Friday’s 3.1375/1410. The ringgit depreciated against the yen to 3.8620/8663 from 3.8362/8406 last week and weakened against the British pound to 5.5750/5815 from 5.5692/5744, previously.

The local unit appreciated against the euro to 4.9841/9896 from last Friday’s 4.9868/9916. — Bernama