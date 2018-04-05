Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

Thursday April 5, 2018
06:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

PM commends Azroy for lifting Malaysia’s first gold at GamesPM commends Azroy for lifting Malaysia’s first gold at Games

Police probe Man City bus attack before Liverpool matchPolice probe Man City bus attack before Liverpool match

Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan ‘paid woman for silence’Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan ‘paid woman for silence’

The Edit: Asus’ answer to the iPhone X gets Malaysia dropThe Edit: Asus’ answer to the iPhone X gets Malaysia drop

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today, in line with the gains in other regional currencies, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit was firmer against the greenback at 3.8650/8680 compared with yesterday’s close of 3.8680/8710.

Dealers said major Asian currencies were traded higher as trade war concerns between the US and China had eased.

The local unit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies, except for the British pound.

The ringgit appreciated against the Singapore dollar at 2.9407/9437 from 2.9417/9446 yesterday, firmer against the yen at 3.6101/6133 from 3.6429/6464 on Wednesday and strengthened versus the euro to 4.7439/7491 compared to 4.7484/7532 previously.

Against the British pound, the local unit depreciated to 5.4346/4407 from 5.4342/4399 on Wednesday. — Bernama

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram