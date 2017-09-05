Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The ringgit ended higher today against the US dollar after investors sighed relief when the possibility of war concerns receded amid North Korea tensions.

Analysts said they expect the issue to be resolved through diplomacy.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.2585/2615 against the greenback from Wednesday’s close of 4.2690/2720.

FXTM Chief Market Strategist Hussein Sayed said Asian equity markets remained in a jittery mode through some asset classes after North Korea’s nuclear test on Sunday.

“With tougher sanctions on North Korea looking to be the most likely scenario, markets will discount the possibility of war, but the risk-off mode may continue to persist a little longer, as there may be more missile launches on the horizon,” said Hussein in a statement today.

The local note commenced trading today after the long weekend, as the National Day fell on Thursday, Hari Raya Aidil Adha on Friday and a special public holiday was declared yesterday for the commendable achievement obtained by Malaysian athletes who clinched the medal-tally top spot in the recently-concluded South-east Asian Games.

The ringgit ended mostly higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1416/1455 from 3.1482/1514 on Wednesday, however, the ringgit eased versus the yen to 3.8926/8964 from 3.8837/8882, previously.

The local note improved against the euro to 5.0595/0644 from Wednesday’s close of 5.1010/1063 and vis-a-vis the pound, it increased to 5.5054/5105 from 5.5168/5220, previously. — Bernama