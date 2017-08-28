Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today on firm demand and in line with its regional peers which performed better versus the greenback.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.2660/2690 against the greenback from last Friday’s close of 4.2710/2740.

A dealer said Asian currencies, including the ringgit, strengthened today as the greenback retreated following the lack of leads on further hike in interest rates from last week’s annual Jackson Hole symposium.

“Investors also shied away from the greenback as Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to hit southeast Texas on Tuesday, may threaten the US economy and dampen the dollar’s performance,” he said.

However, the ringgit finished lower against other major currencies.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1474/1510 from 3.1397/1426 last Friday and weakened versus the yen to 3.9052/9090 from 3.8980/8011, previously.

The local note fell against the euro to 5.0902/0951 from 5.0411/0455 last Friday and vis-a-vis the pound, it decreased to 5.5019/5066 from 5.4801/4844. — Bernama