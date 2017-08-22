Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today on better demand backed by the improved global oil prices.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.2790/2830 against the greenback from Monday’s 4.2855/2885.

OANDA’s Asia-Pacific Senior Trader, Stephen Innes, said the ringgit has held up extremely well as investors’ perception remained that the currency was undervalued relative to its regional peers.

He said the local currency was also supported by the commendable gross domestic product growth 5.8 per cent in the second quarter 2017 announced by Bank Negara Malaysia last Friday.

Innes said the market continued to view the ringgit favourably.

“However, the market is turning cautious ahead of the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium where investors will be closely watching the remarks of the European Central Bank President, Mario Draghi, and US Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen,” Innes told Bernama.

The symposium is scheduled this Friday in Wyoming, US.

Meanwhile, the ringgit ended higher against other major currencies.

The ringgit rose against the yen to 3.9138/9193 from 3.9309/9348 on Monday and strengthened versus the Singapore dollar to 3.1399/1439 from 3.1439/1466 yesterday.

The local unit gained against the euro to 5.0291/0355 from 5.0307/0347 yesterday and improved against the British pound to 5.4925/4985 from 5.5172/5232 on Monday. — Bernama