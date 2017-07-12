Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

Wednesday July 12, 2017
06:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Tiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage providersTiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage providers

Indonesia president inks decree to ban radical groupsIndonesia president inks decree to ban radical groups

Abramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watchesAbramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watches

The Edit: Spotify signs Sony royalty dealThe Edit: Spotify signs Sony royalty deal

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today, amid unsettled political turbulence in the United States (US) and ahead of Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen’s congressional testimony.

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.2920/2950 against the greenback compared with Tuesday’s close of 4.2960/2990.

“The greenback retreated as investors await more clues and facts on Yellen’s semi-annual testimony before the US Congress this week.

“Market also reacted to the latest revelation on the emails released during the US election campaign and whether it was considered as violating the US election law,” a dealer said.

The ringgit was however traded mostly lower against other major currencies.

It slipped against the Singapore dollar to 3.1061/1092 from 3.1057/1062 on Tuesday and eased against the yen to 3.7835/7865 from 3.7572/7612 yesterday.

The local note declined against the euro to 4.9178/9216 from 4.8944/8937 yesterday, however, it strengthened against the pound to 5.5165/5208 from 5.5423/5479 on Tuesday. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline