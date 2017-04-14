Last updated Friday, April 14, 2017 8:38 pm GMT+8

Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

A money changer counts ringgit at a shop in Putrajaya. — Reuters picA money changer counts ringgit at a shop in Putrajaya. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 ― The ringgit continued its uptrend to end higher today on continued buying support for the local note, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.4050/4100 against the greenback compared to 4.4100/4150 previously.

The dealer said the measures announced by the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) had regain traders' confidence and appetite for the local unit.

BNM said yesterday it would deepen financial markets, including revising rules to allow investors to fully hedge their currency exposure and permit all domestic players to short-sell government bonds.

The ringgit, however, was traded mostly higher against a basket of other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1521/1572 from 3.1606/1646 yesterday and appreciated against the British pound to 5.5107/5187 from 5.5297/5377 yesterday.

