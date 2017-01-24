Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 8:24 pm GMT+8

Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

Tuesday January 24, 2017
The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today as demand for the greenback was dampened by worries over US President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade stance. — AFP picThe ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today as demand for the greenback was dampened by worries over US President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade stance. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today, in line with the performance of Asian currencies, as demand for the greenback was dampened by worries over US President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade stance.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4330/4370 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.4360/4400.

FXTM Chief Market Strategist Hussein Sayed said the giant economy’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement showed that Trump’s anti-trade and protectionist agenda was not just talk.

“The President is serious about delivering on his promises and investors are becoming increasingly concerned about what is coming next,” he said in a research note.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1240/1273 from 3.1224/1259 yesterday and eased against the yen to 3.9143/9182 from 3.9039/9078.

The ringgit fell against the British pound to 5.5302/5369 from 5.5219/5287 yesterday and declined against the euro to 4.7606/7653 from 4.7572/7632. — Bernama

