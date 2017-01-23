Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today in tandem with the Asian currencies as investors were looking for concrete details of the US President Donald Trump’s fiscal policies, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at at 4.4360/4400 against the greenback from 4.4450/4480 last Friday.

FXTM Chief Market Strategist, Hussein Sayed, said the investors sentiment was hampered as Trump was focusing more on protectionism and lacked concrete plans to drive growth on his inauguration speech last week.

“Moving forward, the markets, including currency, will likely see increasing volatility.

“Investors are already buying exchange-traded products that track volatility. This explains the level of expected uncertainty going forward,” he said in a research note today.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1224/1259 from 3.1112/1135 last Friday, and eased against the euro to 4.7572/7632 from 4.7321/7358 previously.

The ringgit fell against the yen to 3.9039/9078 from 3.8619/8648 last Friday and eased against the British pound to 5.5219/5287 from 5.4625/4679 previously. — Bernama