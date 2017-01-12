Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The ringgit extended yesterday’s gains to end higher against the US dollar in line with other emerging currencies folllowing US president-elect Donald Trump lack of insight over the country’s fiscal policy in his speech yesterday, dealers said. At 6 pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4560/4600 against the greenback from 4.4700/4730 on Wednesday.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Vice-President/Head of Retail Research Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said the recovery in emerging currencies provided optimism that foreign outflows had stabilised, thus an opportunity to revive inflows into this country.

“Besides, the expected interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve for this year has been priced in by analysts, which would not further pressure the ringgit.

“In addition, the continuous improvement in crude oil prices will also support the ringgit’s recovery against the US dollar,” Nazri Khan told Bernama. The international Brent crude rose 0.87 per cent to US$55.58 per barrel. On the homefront, Nazri Khan said encouraging data from the sales value of the manufacturing sector in November 2016 suggested that Malaysia’s economic fundamentals were getting stronger. “We believe the ringgit is on track for recovery and we are targeting the local note to trade at the 4.1 level against the US dollar by the second half of this year,” he said.

The Statistics Department reported that the sales value of the manufacturing sector in November 2016 rose 8.2 per cent to RM60.1 billion from RM55.5 billion reported in the same month a year ago.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

The local note depreciated against the yen to 3.9067/9113 from 3.8471/8514 on Wednesday and eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1264/1303 from 3.1085/1110 previously.

The ringgit fell against the euro to 4.7407/7468 from 4.7091/7128 on

Wednesday and weakened against the British pound to 5.4657/4711 from 5.4181/4231 yesterday. — Bernama