Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4730/4760 against the greenback from 4.4750/4790 yesterday. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today, in line with other emerging Asian currencies as traders turned cautious ahead of the maiden press conference by United States President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4730/4760 against the greenback from 4.4750/4790 yesterday.

The dealer said traders were concerned about Trump’s policies which were stirring uncertainties in financial markets.

On another note, Standard Chartered Bank Global Research FX Strategist Divya Devesh said the ringgit was expected to move between 4.50 and 4.60 versus the US dollar in the first half of the year.

This was due to expectations of higher crude oil prices which could rise to US$70 per barrel by year-end.

Divya also anticipated that the ringgit could further appreciate to 4.40 towards the end of the year and subsequently to the 4.30 level in early 2018.

International Brent crude rose 0.47 per cent to US$55.20 per barrel. Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

The local note weakened against the yen to 3.8554/8593 from 3.8222/8262 yesterday and eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1151/1176 from 3.1044/1078 previously.

The ringgit depreciated against the euro to 4.7396/7432 from 4.7095/7146 on Monday but appreciated against the British pound to 5.4325/4370 from 5.4349/4415 yesterday. — Bernama