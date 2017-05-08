Ringgit ends flat against greenback

The ringgit closed flat against the US dollar today amid mixed sentiment in the market. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The ringgit closed flat against the US dollar today amid mixed sentiment in the market, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 4.3350/3380 against the greenback from 4.3350/3400 last Friday.

A dealer said the ringgit was traded higher against the US dollar in the earlier session amid the positive equity market, which was supported by the increase in crude oil prices today, as well as spillover effects from the victory of pro-European Union candidate, Emmanuel Macron, in the French presidential election.

However, the greenback, which remained strong on the back of heightened expectations over the Federal Reserve raising US rates, were seen limiting the gains, he said.

At the close, the ringgit was traded mixed against most major currencies.

It was flat against the Singapore dollar at 3.0856/0886 from 3.0856/0896 but improved against the Japanese yen to 3.8523/8560 from 3.8616/8671 last Friday.

The local unit fell against the British pound to 5.6208/6264 from 5.6052/6129 and was better against the euro at 4.7412/7462 from 4.7490/7562 previously. — Bernama