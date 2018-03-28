Ringgit ends at 31-month fresh high

The ringgit extended yesterday’s gains to close at a fresh high in more than 31 months. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The ringgit extended yesterday’s gains to close at a fresh high in more than 31 months, the level last seen on August 4, 2015, as buying interests persisted following a sharp pullback in benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields overnight.

At 6pm, the local note finished 135 basis points better at 3.8620/8660 against yesterday’s close of 3.8755/8785, while on August 4, 2015, it was closed at 3.8520/8550 versus the greenback.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes, said the US bond yields moved below the 2.79 per cent overnight, making the ringgit-denominated bonds very attractive from a carry trade perspective.

“Both the ringgit and Malaysian Government Securities bond investor positioning was very light.

“However, with lower US yields, investors took interest and bought local bonds providing a boost to the ringgit,” he told Bernama today.

The local note was also traded firmer against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.6541/6589 from 3.6665/6697 yesterday and appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9506/9541 from 2.9613/9645 yesterday.

The local unit advanced against the euro to 4.7850/7915 from 4.8110/8152 yesterday and vis-a-vis the pound, it was higher at 5.4655/4731 from yesterday’s 5.4745/4795. — Bernama